Mosquito trap

Even during the dry months in the desert, mosquitos can be a nuisance and a serious health risk. Maricopa County Environmental Services Department has a year-round surveillance program to set up and monitor mosquito traps in what have been identified as problem areas or mosquito-breeding sites. The County deploys over 800 mosquito traps to these areas every week.

According to MCESD, mosquitoes severely impact people’s health, comfort and economic welfare. Large numbers of mosquitoes interfere with outdoor work and recreation, cause livestock to lose weight and lower property values. Some species transmit diseases to man and animals.