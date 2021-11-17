The Concerts on the Avenue series wraps up this evening with live music along the Avenue of the Fountains from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. featuring solo artist John Landry and The Saucy Jacks band.
These concerts have been hosted by the Town of Fountain Hills Community Services Department. They showcase some of the Valley’s best bands and a variety of music options to suit everyone’s taste. Each evening spotlights an acoustical musician and a band. Yard games will be spread throughout the Avenue and docents available for self-guided art walk tours.
Pack a picnic or enjoy dining from one of the restaurants on the Avenue. Feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chairs. This free entertainment at all of the concerts is suitable for the whole family.
Solo musicians perform at Nichols Plaza in front of the MCSO Parking lot. The bands will perform at the fountains in front of Sofrita.
The presenting sponsor for the concerts is ReMax Sun Properties and the Gold Sponsor Fountain View Village.
Any business or organization interested in participating with a sponsorship for future events may contact Linda Ayres at layres@fh.az.gov.