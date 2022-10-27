The public is invited to enjoy live music along the Avenue of the Fountains with the Town of Fountain Hills evening concert series Wednesdays in November from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The concerts will showcase some of the Valley’s best bands and a variety of music options to suit everyone’s tastes. Each evening will have an acoustical musician and a band.
Yards games will be spread throughout the Avenue and docents available for self-guided art walk tours. State 48 Shirts and Town mugs will be sold at each Concert.
Pack a picnic or enjoy dining from one of the restaurants on the Avenue. Feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chairs. This free entertainment at all of the concerts is suitable for the whole family.
Solo musicians will perform at Nichols Plaza in front of the MCSO parking lot. The Bands will perform at the fountains in front of Sofrita.
Here is the concert schedule:
Wednesday, Nov. 2, Solo: I Am Hologram – Acoustic covers spanning 100 years. Band: Chuck Hall – Blues.
Wednesday, Nov. 9, Solo: Dave Clark – Classic rock. Band: Copper State Blues Band – Blues and classic rock.
Wednesday, Nov. 16, Solo: Ritchie Fliegler – Classic rock acoustic. Band: The Black Hole – Blues and rock.
Town of Fountain Hills Community Services organizers said they appreciate the participation of Presenting Sponsor, RE/MAX Sun Properties.