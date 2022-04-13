Enjoy live music along the Avenue of the Fountains as the Town of Fountain Hills evening concert series returns Thursday evenings beginning tomorrow, April 14. Live music will be performed from 6 to 8 p.m.
The concerts showcase some of the Valley’s best bands and a variety of music options to suit everyone’s taste. Each evening will feature an acoustical musician and a band. Yard games will be spread along the Avenue Plaza and docents are available for self-guided art walk tours. State 48 Shirts and Town mugs will be sold at each concert.
Pack a picnic or enjoy dining from one of the restaurants on the Avenue. Feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chairs. The free entertainment at all of the concerts is suitable for the whole family.
Solo musicians will perform at Nichols Plaza in front of the MCSO parking lot. The bands will perform at the fountains in front of Sofrita. The performers and schedule are as follows:
*April 14: Solo, Dave Clark; band, Copper State Blues Band.
*April 21: Solo, Brady Lillie; band, Lucas Brown and the Nights Watch.
*April 28: Solo, Ritchie Fliegler; band, Chuck Hall Band.
The presenting sponsor for Concerts on the Avenue is ReMax Sun Properties and the Gold sponsor is Fountain View Village.
Any business or organization interested in participating as a concert or event sponsor can contact Linda Ayres at layres@fountainhillsaz.gov.