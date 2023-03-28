The spring series of Concerts on the Avenue, presented by the Sonoran Lifestyle Team at REMAX Sun Properties and Fountain Hills Community Services, will be Thursdays in April.
Enjoy live music along the Avenue of the Fountains with the evening concert series from 6 to 8 p.m. Organizers say the concerts will showcase some of the Valley’s best bands and a variety of music options to suit everyone’s taste. Each evening will have an acoustic musician and a band. Yard games will be spread throughout the Avenue and docents available for self-guided art walk tours.
Pack a picnic or enjoy dining at one of the restaurants on the Avenue. Feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chairs. This free entertainment at all the concerts is suitable for the whole family.
Solo Musicians will perform at Nichols Plaza in front of the MCSO parking lot. The Bands will perform at the fountains in front of Sofrita.
The schedule is as follows:
*April 6: Band, Chuck Hall-Blues.
*April 13: Band, The Black Hole; Solo, Ritchie Fliegler.
*April 20: Band, Lucas Brown and the Nights Watch; Solo, Kailin Kentigian.
*April 27: Band, Chuck Hall Band; Solo, Dave Clark.