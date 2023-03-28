concert Fliegler.JPG

The spring series of Concerts on the Avenue, presented by the Sonoran Lifestyle Team at REMAX Sun Properties and Fountain Hills Community Services, will be Thursdays in April.

Enjoy live music along the Avenue of the Fountains with the evening concert series from 6 to 8 p.m. Organizers say the concerts will showcase some of the Valley’s best bands and a variety of music options to suit everyone’s taste. Each evening will have an acoustic musician and a band. Yard games will be spread throughout the Avenue and docents available for self-guided art walk tours.