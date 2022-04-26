The Town of Fountain Hills’ concert series of live music on Avenue of the Fountains wraps up this week on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Closing out the series on April 28 will be the popular solo artist Ritchie Fliegler and the featured band is the Chuck Hall Band.
The concerts showcase some of the Valley’s best bands and a variety of music options to suit everyone’s taste. Each evening will feature an acoustical musician and a band. Yard games will be spread along the Avenue Plaza and docents are available for self-guided art walk tours. State 48 Shirts and Town mugs will be sold at each concert.
Pack a picnic or enjoy dining from one of the restaurants on the Avenue. Feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chairs. The free entertainment at all of the concerts is suitable for the whole family.
Solo musicians will perform at Nichols Plaza in front of the MCSO parking lot. The bands will perform at the fountains in front of Sofrita.
The presenting sponsor for Concerts on the Avenue is ReMax Sun Properties and the Gold sponsor is Fountain View Village.
Any business or organization interested in participating as a concert or event sponsor can contact Linda Ayres at layres@fountainhillsaz.gov.