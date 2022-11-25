Local businesses P39 and Aesthetic Elegance and Wellness are organizing a fundraiser for A New Leaf, the Mesa-based non-profit that is dedicated to helping families, children and adults in the community facing homelessness.
A New Leaf has more than 60 beds at its women’s shelters providing emergency housing for women suffering from sexual and domestic violence and other challenges.
Many women come to A New Leaf with nothing when they arrive, which is why P39 and Aesthetic Elegance and Wellness are teaming up and requesting community donations to fill 60 women’s hygiene baskets.
Donations may include items such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hairbrushes, combs, hair clips and ties, tampons, pads, bars of soap, socks, gum, mints and any other items to provide some comfort for women going through so much.
“Twenty of the units have children with their mothers and they have nothing to do or play with,” co-owner of P39 Christina Guthrie writes, saying donations of board games, puzzles, coloring books, markers and other children’s toys would be a nice addition to the hygiene baskets.
“We want to bring a little love and hope to these ladies,” Guthrie added.
Sixty yoga mats by the author of the book, “Off the Beaten Path,” and yoga instructor Lisa Groves have already been donated. Any local businesses that would like to participate in the fundraiser are encouraged to join in and bring their business sign/boards to show their business support.
Donations can be dropped off at 16810 E. Ave of the Fountain, Suite 103. The requested deadline to provide donations is Nov. 30, and a basket assembly party will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. in the parking lot and sidewalk by suites 103 and 104. Light snacks and drinks will be provided along with music.