It was announced that Ava Arpaio, wife of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and a Fountain Hills resident, passed away on Saturday, March 20, with her family by her bedside. She was 89.
Ava was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and has fought the ongoing battle since that time. She was hospitalized at the time of her passing.
“My beloved wife, Ava passed away over the weekend with my family and I at her side,” Joe Arpaio said in a statement released Monday. “She courageously fought cancer for five years and a vicious rattlesnake attack two years ago, today.
“During my 63 years of marriage to Ava, the love of my life, she always supported and defended me during my 57 years in law enforcement. She also made sure that our two children and I were always happy.
“I want to thank everyone around the country who loved and stood by my wife over the years. Also, President Trump, who called Ava several times when she was fighting cancer, called me yesterday extending his condolences.
“Ava received last rites twice by Catholic priests before passing. I’m blessed to know that she’s now in heaven. If you’d like to send me your condolences, please email sheriffjoemarpaio@gmail.com.”
Ava was introduced to Joe Arpaio when he was working as a street cop in Washington, D.C. She followed him to a job in Chicago and they were married just before Christmas in 1957, celebrating their 63rd anniversary this past December.
“Marrying Ava would turn out to be the best decision of my life, the luckiest and smartest move I would ever make,” Joe wrote in one of his books,“Joe’s Law.”
Ava was the quiet partner to Joe’s rough and tumble lawman. She was by his side throughout his career in the streets of Washington, D.C., and Chicago, and throughout the world as he traveled as a federal DEA agent heading offices in Turkey and Mexico City.
Joe credits Ava for saving his life one time, as a travel scheduling glitch kept him off a plane that later crashed.
When Joe was working undercover, Ava was a willing and perfect partner, answering phone calls from suspects and deftly maintaining his cover.
Ava was a businesswoman who, after Joe’s retirement from the DEA, started a travel agency in Scottsdale. When he ran for Sheriff, she was by his side offering support and encouragement for the 24 years he served in the job.
Joe often said that he takes pride in the fact that while so many people dislike him, everyone loved Ava.
Ava is survived by her husband, their two children and several grandchildren.
As of this writing there were no details regarding funeral arrangements.