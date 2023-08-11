The Fountain Hills branch library is holding a regular schedule of events throughout this month. An up-to-date list of events can be found on its website, mcldaz.org/locations/fountainhills/ by clicking “Browse Events.” As always, each week’s schedule is subject to change.
Activities are scheduled as follows:
*10 a.m., Time for Toddlers.
*1 p.m., Inside the Lines – Adult Coloring.
*1 p.m., Teen Craft Club.
*10 a.m., Time for Preschoolers.
*5 p.m., Guided Meditation.
*10 a.m., Time for Toddlers.
*11:30 a.m., Bring On the Heat! Wood Burning 101.
*10 a.m., Time for Preschoolers.
*10 a.m., Time for Toddlers.
*4 p.m., Family Movie Night
The Fountain Hills Library is located at 12901 N. La Montana Dr. They are open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Sunday.