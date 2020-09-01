The Town Council made the results of the Aug. 4 primary election for Town Council official with its vote to canvass the tally at its Aug. 24 meeting.
Mayor Ginny Dickey was re-elected to her seat at the head of the council with a total of 6,465 votes.
There will be three new council members coming on board in December, as no incumbent council members chose to run for re-election. Councilmember-elect Gerry Friedel received 5,729 votes, Councilmember-elect Peggy McMahon received 5,539 votes and Councilmember-elect Sharron “Blue” Grzybowski received 5,303 votes.
The canvass showed that there are 17,305 registered voters in Fountain Hills and 9,038 cast a ballot in the election for a turnout of 52.23 percent, which is considered fairly good for an uncontested primary race. With the election filling the vacant seats in the primary there will be no contest at the November General Election.
Councilmembers Dennis Brown, Sherry Leckrone and Art Tolis will be leaving the council.
The canvass did reflect the voting in each of the five precincts in Fountain Hills. The Fountain Hills precinct cast 1,493 ballots of 2,749 registered voters, or 54.31 percent.
The Four Peaks precinct cast 1,965 votes from 4,133 registered or 47.54 percent.
The Golden Eagle precinct cast 2,165, ballots from 3,985 registered voters, or 54.33 percent.
The Palisades precinct cast 1,515 votes from 2,848 registered voters for 53.20 percent.
The Saguaro precinct cast 1,900 votes of 3,590 registered voters, or 52.92 percent.