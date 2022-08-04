After another day of counting incumbent Mayor Ginny Dickey and Town Council candidate Cindy Couture continue to maintain their leads following Tuesday’s election.
The latest count was released on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at about 5:30 p.m.
Dickey holds a four-point percentage lead over challenger, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio – 52.5% to 48.5%. The vote count is 4,792 for Dickey and 4,333 for Arpaio.
Couture holds a narrower lead over Allen Skillicorn, slightly more than one percentage point. Her vote count was reported at 4,241 to 4,020.
While Couture and Skillicorn vie for the third and final Council seat up for grabs this election, Brenda Kalivianakis leads the pack with 5,002 votes, followed by Hannah Toth with 4,884.
As of end of the day Wednesday election official reported there were still 92,300 early ballots left to process county-wide. The next update is expected at 7 p.m. Thursday evening, Aug. 4.
