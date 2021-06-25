The Town Council has approved a $119,937 contract with Level 3 Audio Visual, LLC for replacement of outdated audio/visual equipment in the Fountain Hills Community Center.
Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin said this contract will allow for upgraded speakers, features such as Bluetooth technology and expanded coverage and quality.
“There have been numerous equipment failures due to the outdated audio/visual system,” Goodwin said. “Current technology is incompatible with the existing system which necessitates the need to update the system.”
The work is to be done in conjunction with Community Center renovations scheduled for this summer.
The work will include better system coordination in the ballroom, whether it is open in a single large space or the four individual rooms. Each will be outfitted with Bluetooth receivers and four individual handheld microphones. Each microphone will be localized for the ceiling speakers.
New technology will be added to conference rooms to meet the needs of larger audiences with wireless display capabilities.
The funding for the project will come from the Facilities Reserve Fund.