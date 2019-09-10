An attorney for Ismail Hamed, the 18-year old Fountain Hills man facing terrorism charges, has asked the judge in the case to revisit the release conditions for Hamed.
The motion was filed with the court on Aug. 28 and Judge Sally Schneider Duncan has set Thursday, Oct. 3, as the date for arguments on the motion.
The attorney stated that Hamed is not a flight risk and the $500,000 bond is more than is necessary to assure his appearance in court. They asked for a reduction in the bond or release with electronic monitoring.
The motion also alleges that Hamed has been subject to harassment by other inmates.
Hamed has been in custody since January after he was shot and wounded during a confrontation with a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Deputy in the parking lot outside the MCSO substation at Town Hall in Fountain Hills.
Hamed made calls to 911 asking to talk with a deputy regarding issues related to the Middle East. When he approached the deputy adjacent to his patrol vehicle in the parking lot, Hamed allegedly threw rocks and aggressively threatened the deputy with a knife. The deputy fired and struck Hamed after he refused to drop the knife.
The FBI joined the investigation and law enforcement has come to believe that Hamed was self-radicalized through reading material related to the Islamic state.
Hamed’s trial date has been set for Oct. 14.