The Town Council has voted to renew its contract with Pierce Coleman, PLLC to provide town attorney services for another year. Attorney Aaron Arnson provides service to the Town of Fountain Hills.
The firm has completed one year of service with the council approving its initial agreement in September 2018. The cost for the first year was a fixed $180,000.
Pierce Coleman is reviewing costs on an annual basis to consider adjustments. It is requesting an increase to a flat $234,000 for the upcoming contract term.
The staff report indicates that the town is trending toward approximately $250,000 in legal expenses over a 12-month period, if Pierce Coleman were billing on an hourly basis.
Adjustments have also been made to align the contract period with the annual fiscal budget year of July 1 through June 30. The agreement will also allow for automatic renewal unless an increase is requested.
The staff report indicates that previously the town was paying on an hourly basis with costs between $400,000 and $500,000 annually.