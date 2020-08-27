Fountain Hills’ Sister City of Ataco, El Salvador, has reached out to thank the community of Fountain Hills for hurricane relief that was recently received by Ataco.
Ataco Mayor Oscar Gomez sent a letter of appreciation.
“We want to give the most sincere and eternal gratitude to our brothers and sisters in Fountain Hills …USA for the noble spirit of being supportive to our City of Ataco,” Gomez stated. “Today, we initiated providing our residents 20-pound sacks of corn, rice and medical supplies as needed to combat COVID-19.
“This support also provides food for families with children that are out of work due to the two hurricanes that devastated our mountain coffee region.
“May God bless our brothers and sisters in Fountain Hills for their kind hearts and the gesture of continuing to unconditionally support Ataco since 2006.
Let’s move forward as God is on our side.”
Fountain Hills Sister Cities donated $2,000 for the Ataco relief to 543 families.