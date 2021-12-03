Up until the early 20th century, visible light was the only window in the electromagnetic spectrum open to astronomers. Between and beyond the stars there’s a whole lot going on that we can’t see. During the past century we’ve learned there is a wide range of non-visible electromagnetic radiation, some originating within our solar system, some originating outside our solar system within our Milky Way galaxy and some originating from sources beyond our galaxy. Join Dennis Robertson as he introduces participants to the cosmos beyond what is visible on a clear starry night.
Dennis M Robertson, M.D. is Professor Emeritus, Mayo College of Medicine, Department of Ophthalmology. Dr. Robertson has been a docent at the River of Time Museum in Fountain Hills. In 2021, Dr. Robertson completed a training program with NASA and is now an official NASA Solar Ambassador.
Robertson’s presentation, “Astronomy Without Borders” (Course #6497) will take place on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. The program is free for Community Center members or $5 for non-members. Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 to register.
Social distancing and masks required.
Sponsored by the Town of Fountain Hills Community Center