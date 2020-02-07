Most people have probably heard of asthma.
What isn’t widely known is that there are levels of asthma. Fountain Hills resident Donna Matlach is on a mission to educate people about the differences.
As co-founder and president of the Severe Asthma Foundation (which is now part of the Allergy & Asthma Network, Matlach herself is a sufferer of severe asthma.
She has endured years of medication, close-call episodes and out-of-the-blue attacks. But through it all, Matlach has a keen spirit that isn’t just about to give up.
“I love doing this, talking about it, educating people,” Matlach said. “You can say, ‘it’s not just asthma.’”
In her quest to educate the public, Matlach is organizing the inaugural Asthma Awareness Walk, set for Saturday, Feb. 22, at Chaparral Park in Scottsdale.
The 5K walk starts at 9 a.m. Registration is $20 for adults and $15 for children. In addition to the walk, there will be children’s activities, raffles and door prizes.
Visit members.allergyasthmanetwork.org/events to register. All registrants will receive a T-shirt.
Matlach and her husband, Charlie, have gathered sponsors for the event. Glaxo Smith Kline is one of the largest donors. She has received sponsorships from Sami Fine Jewelry, Cheryl’s, Fountain Fashions, SaddleBronc, Petco, Arrivederci, Target and Pier 1.
Matlach said the support she has received from individuals and businesses in Fountain Hills has been overwhelming.
“We moved here from New York,” she said. “All our family is far away. But living in Fountain Hills and getting to know the people is like getting a new family. Community is family. We are never leaving Fountain Hills.”
Matlach said she hopes the second Asthma Awareness Walk is even bigger than the 2020 event.
There are 25 million people in the United States with asthma. More awareness is important to Matlach.
“No matter what, I will not give up on this cause,” she said.
And it’s hard to imagine Matlach giving up on anything. She is positive and cheerful even when she isn’t feeling well.
“Asthma is not going to define who I am,” she said. “It is not going to control me.”