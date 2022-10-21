Church of the Ascension.jpg

Church of the Ascension will host a fire safety presentation by the Fountain Hills Fire Department on Monday, Oct. 24, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the parish hall. While reservations are limited, the public is invited to attend by calling the parish office.

Those in attendance will learn how to prevent fires in the home and what to do in case of a fire. Learn about safety plans and escape plans for loved ones and pets.