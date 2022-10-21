Church of the Ascension will host a fire safety presentation by the Fountain Hills Fire Department on Monday, Oct. 24, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the parish hall. While reservations are limited, the public is invited to attend by calling the parish office.
Those in attendance will learn how to prevent fires in the home and what to do in case of a fire. Learn about safety plans and escape plans for loved ones and pets.
Poor eyesight, loss of hearing, changes in health and mobility and side effects from medicine can make it more difficult to react to a fire. Learn how to take these changes into consideration when an emergency arises.
To sign up for this presentation contact the parish office at 480-837-1066. This event is sponsored by the St. John the Evangelist Caregivers Group at Ascension. Church of the Ascension is located at 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.