The St. Vincent de Paul Conference at Ascension Church is holding a clothing drive to help stock its new thrift store.
Scottsdale Hope Chest opened in November just east of Tatum Blvd. on Greenway.
The clothing drive in Fountain Hills will be contactless, with drop-off at the church, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Donations can be made only on Friday, Feb. 19, from noon to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The conference is collecting new and gently
Used coats, clothing and shoes for men, women and children. Especially needed are jeans and (new only) underwear for men in large and XL+ sizes.
St. Vincent de Paul operates six thrift stores in the valley, which help fund its mission to feed, clothe, house and heal those in need.