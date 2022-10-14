The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the 48th year of the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts, scheduled to take place in downtown Fountain Hills Nov. 11-13.
The festival is one of the largest arts and crafts events in the southwest and has gained status as one the most important and prestigious shows for artists in this region. The Fountain Festival is three days of hundreds of global artists and artisans exhibiting work in every medium. Over 200,000 people attend each year.
“You’ll find exhibiting artists showing original fine works of art in every price range, in every medium,” reads an announcement from the Chamber. “From sculptures to paintings, hand-made clothing, jewelry and crafts, you’ll be amazed at the diversity of the art forms. You’ll certainly see pieces that appeal to your taste, some you might just decide to take home with you.
“Even the fine art of food, with wonderful restaurants and local food, is on exhibit and display. The VFW hosts the annual beer garden fundraiser, dating all the way back to the beginning days of the festival.”
The Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts is a juried art show, attracting some of the best artists and craftspeople showing their work. Since competition brings out the best in artists, it benefits all attending and features unique, one-of-a-kind works of art, according to the announcement.
HiRoad is the presenting sponsor of the Fall Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts. HiRoad is a behavior-based auto insurance company and is bringing its “Road Trip for Good” to the event to help spread its “do-good” mission. Festivalgoers are invited to play a memory game, where each match they make scores a donation to the Arizona Food Bank Network. Visit HiRoad.com for more information.
In addition, the Arizona Office of Tourism and Town of Fountains Hills are official sponsors of the festival. The Chamber encourages members of the community to mark their calendars now for the upcoming event. It will take place along Avenue of the Fountains and Saguaro Boulevard along Fountain Park. New this year is an addition onto the eastern portion of Park View Avenue.
“The local businesses on Park View Avenue requested the Chamber of Commerce to expand the festival to include Park View to support their businesses the three days of the festival,” Betsy LaVoie, Chamber CEO and president, said. “We of course want to support all of our local businesses and are happy the Town allowed us to increase the space up to the first driveway. Our hopes are the Town will approve future expansion all the way up Park View to Verde River Drive.”
For more information, contact Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce at 480-837-1654 or visit fhchamber.com.