Balloons (2).JPG

The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce will host the 48th year of the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts this weekend, Feb. 24-26, in downtown Fountain Hills.

The festival is one of the largest arts and crafts events in the Southwest and, according to organizers, it “has gained status as one the most important and prestigious shows for artists in this region.” The Fountain Festival takes place over three days and features hundreds of global artists and artisans exhibiting work in every medium. Over 200,000 people attend each year.