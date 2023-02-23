The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce will host the 48th year of the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts this weekend, Feb. 24-26, in downtown Fountain Hills.
The festival is one of the largest arts and crafts events in the Southwest and, according to organizers, it “has gained status as one the most important and prestigious shows for artists in this region.” The Fountain Festival takes place over three days and features hundreds of global artists and artisans exhibiting work in every medium. Over 200,000 people attend each year.
“You’ll find exhibiting artists displaying original fine works of art in every price range, in every medium,” the press release continues. “From sculptures to paintings, hand-made clothing, jewelry and crafts, you’ll be amazed at the diversity of the art forms. You’ll certainly see pieces that appeal to your taste…some you might just decide to take home.”
Even the fine art of food, with various restaurants and culinary artists, will be on display. The local VFW post hosts the annual beer garden fundraiser, dating all the way back to the early days of the festival. The VFW beer garden will also be surrounded by dozens of food options.
The Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts is a juried art show, attracting hundreds of artists and craftspeople featuring their trade.
“Since competition brings out the best in artists, it benefits all attending and features unique, one-of-a-kind works of art,” the press release continued. “After reviewing over 500 applications, the festival jury has selected 457 artists to join us for the show.”
As an added bonus, hot air balloons will return to the festivities the morning of Sunday, Feb. 26. Takeoff is at 8 a.m.
The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce has announced the Town of Fountain Hills and the Arizona Office of Tourism are Presenting Sponsors of the Spring Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts. For more information, contact the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce at 480-837-1654 or visit fhchamber.com.