The spring Fountain Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts takes place this weekend, running from Friday, April 9, through Sunday, April 11. Times are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The event will feature hundreds of artists in downtown Fountain Hills, as well as other vendors, food and more. The Fountain Hills Music Fest will take place in tangent on Saturday (see related story in this week’s issue).
This weekend’s events will adhere to COVID-19 protocols including masks, encouraged social distancing and the like.