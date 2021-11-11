The Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts returns this weekend for three days of entertainment in downtown Fountain Hills.
This season’s show runs from Nov. 12-14, with Friday and Saturday’s hours being from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday’s hours running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free to the public, visitors can expect plenty of arts and crafts from a wide range of mediums, music, food, drink and more.
As with previous shows, this weekend’s outdoor affair will stretch through downtown Fountain Hills, taking up Avenue of the Fountains from Town Hall down to Fountain Park, and along Saguaro Blvd. from Plaza Fountainside down to the Palisades intersection.
Hosted by the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, this season’s festival will boast more than 425 booths. As Chamber Events and Marketing Manager Paige Martin points out, that’s about 100 more vendors than the shows that took this past year. She noted that the VFW beer garden will also make a return, meaning the Fountain Festival is pretty much back to normal following the pandemic.
“Masks are not required at the event but are recommended,” reads an event announcement. “If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 21 days, please stay home.”
Parking will be available all over the downtown area and the event is wheelchair accessible. Organizers ask that, out of consideration of others, pets be left at home.