On Monday, May 1, the Fountain Hills Art League will meet in the Community Center with doors opening at 5:15 p.m. and the meeting starting at 6 p.m.
Debra Lee Murrow will be the scheduled guest speaker and demonstrator, providing a hands-on workshop for all Art League attendees.
Murrow is an artist, business entrepreneur and the owner and operator of the COLORME Art Spa in Scottsdale. Murrow specializes in pen and ink. She encourages creativity and helps artists reveal their natural talents and abilities.
Murrow started her style of art in 2000 after a revelation of the power of words, thus, her art is made up of words and phrases mixed together to create the context of a larger art piece.
Murrow designs a pre-made canvas in black and white for others to “be the artist” and create over her designs. She is a promoter of adult coloring and will bring supplies for everyone to take part in a hands-on workshop during the FH Art League meeting. Attendees are encouraged to bring an apron or wear clothing appropriate for painting.
This is the final meeting of the season for the Fountain Hills Art League. Regular meetings will resume in October. For more information, visit fountainhillsartleague.com.