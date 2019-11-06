What started out 45 years ago as a small gathering of local artists has blossomed into a giant offering of art, food, entertainment and more.
The annual Fountain Festival of Arts and Crafts will be staged this Friday through Sunday, Nov. 8-10, on the Avenue of the Fountains and a portion of Saguaro Blvd.
Artists from around the United States will feature paintings, sculptures, photography and one-of-a-kind crafts. Admission and parking are free.
There will be two food courts: one on Saguaro Boulevard and Avenue of the Fountains and another on Verde River Drive along Paul Nordin Parkway.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking will be free. Electric scooters are available to rent. The festival happens rain or shine.