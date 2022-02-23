The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce will host the 48th year of the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts this weekend, Feb. 25-27.
The inaugural Fountain Hills Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts was held in 1974 in Fountain Park. In those days, getting enough artists for a group show was a big deal, but 60 artists turned out and organizers took that as a good sign.
Betsy LaVoie, CEO and President of the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, recalls attending the Festival as a young girl with her mother.
“It brings back fond memories of my childhood and I’m thrilled that it is still going strong,” she said. “The Festival is an important part of Fountain Hills history and brings a lot of business to our beautiful small town.”
Today, The Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts is held on Avenue of the Fountains and Saguaro Boulevard. The festival is one of the largest arts and crafts events in the southwest and has gained status as one the most important and prestigious shows for artists in this region.
The Fountain Festival is a three-day event featuring hundreds of global artists and artisans exhibiting work in every medium. Over 200,000 people attend each year and visitors will find exhibiting artists showing original works of art in every price range, in every medium from sculptures and paintings to handmade clothing, jewelry and crafts.
Food will also be a draw, with restaurants and vendors offering plenty of options. The VFW will once again host the annual beer garden, an activity dating all the way back to the beginning days of the festival.
“The Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts is a juried art show, attracting the very best artists and craftspeople showing their work,” LaVoie continued. “Since competition brings out the best in artists, it benefits all attending. The Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts features unique, one-of-a-kind works of art.”
One Medical is the official sponsor of this year’s event.
“Be sure to stop by their booth right across from the Chamber information booth,” LaVoie said. “One Medical is a leading modern primary care organization on a mission to make quality care more affordable, accessible and enjoyable for people across all stages of life.”
For more information, contact the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce at 480-837-1654 or visit fhchamber.com.