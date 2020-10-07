The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce has prepared a comprehensive Public Health and Safety Plan for its planned Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts scheduled to take place Nov. 13-15.
Chamber CEO Betsy LaVoie presented the plan to the Town Council at a special meeting on Sept. 28, in which the council voted 4-3 to issue a town permit for the special event. Mayor Ginny Dickey, Vice Mayor Mike Scharnow and Councilman Alan Magazine opposed the permit.
The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce has hosted the annual arts fairs for nearly 50 years, and this year the COVID-19 pandemic presented a threat of cancellation of the three-day fair.
The summary for the health and safety plan cites Governor Doug Ducey’s executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic that would prohibit any events or gatherings that would attract more than 50 people, however, the governor has recently changed his position to allow such events if permitted by the municipality.
Lavoie made her case for going ahead with the fair by noting that several similar events are scheduled around the Valley including Cave Creek, Tempe and West Valley locations.
LaVoie also presented the Chamber’s comprehensive safety plan to the council.
“The (festival) understands the impact and importance that our fairs have on local businesses, the economy and our community,” the plan states. “We are prepared to implement strict physical distancing procedures as well as (a) detailed and thorough public health and safety plan.”
LaVoie said the plan was prepared conforming to the guidelines of CDC and current state and local regulations.
“Changes will be made upon recommendations and updates by governmental bodies as well as the CDC, WHO or Arizona Department of Health Services,” the plan states.
The plan calls for a doubling of security and having more than two dozen personnel on hand to monitor the measures being put in place.
One of the primary points of the plan is the wearing of face coverings. This is currently a mandate from the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, which could change up until the date of the fair. If the board decides to drop the mandate, it would not be required as part of this plan.
The face covering mandate would apply to all guests, vendors, volunteers, artists, exhibitors and staff.
Visitors to the fair will be directed to abide by one direction of travel past the booths.
Vendors are being directed to maintain six-foot distancing within their booths and limit the number of customers at one time.
There will be complimentary hand sanitizing stations throughout the area and increased sanitizing of booth areas and displays.
Check-in will be done remotely to avoid personal contact.
The amount of handout material from the Chamber and individual vendors will be eliminated.
Vendors are being required to sign a waiver agreeing to all terms of the safety plan. LaVoie told the council that vendors are expressing their desire to do whatever is necessary to go forward with a successful event.
The Chamber is also publicizing a code of conduct and expectations for all visitors.
Anyone feeling ill or having a temperature of 100.4 or greater should not attend the event. Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or had contact with someone who has tested positive within the previous 21 days should not attend.
The Chamber has also eliminated some activities traditionally related to the event including the Saturday evening artists’ party, the political row of vendor booths, cancelling the veterans’ beer garden and cancelling entertainment associated with the fair.
The cancellation of the beer garden and live entertainment was done to comply with current state regulations.
In the discussion with the council, Vice Mayor Mike Scharnow wanted to be clear that the town would have the option to cancel the event should there be any significant change or increase in COVID-19 cases up until the fair date. He was told by Town Manager Grady Miller that is the case.
Councilman Art Tolis wanted to give the Chamber the ability to seek out other options related to the fair activities that raise money for the veterans’ organizations. He was told activities like the beer garden and entertainment were under the jurisdiction of state and county regulators, limiting the options for the town.
Dr. Michael Eisenberg, a local resident, spoke to the council saying conditions are not as rosy as they are being made out to be by government and some health officials and urged a no vote.
Eisenberg complimented the Chamber for its presentation and well-thought-out plan, but he believes it is simply not enforceable.
Chamber of Commerce Board President Bill Hinz stated Chamber staff had spent a lot of time taking a hard look at the situation and finding ways to make it safe.
“We need to find a way to be leaders and grow our businesses,” Hinz said. “We need to make smart decisions.”
Councilman Alan Magazine also said he believes the Chamber has done an excellent job in planning for the safety, however, he too believes the measures are largely unenforceable.
“Which is more important, holding the fair or the community’s health?” Magazine said.