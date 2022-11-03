Art Fair (2).JPG

Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the 48th year of the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts, scheduled to take place in downtown Fountain Hills next weekend, Nov. 11-13.

The festival is one of the largest arts and crafts events in the southwest and has gained status as one the most important and prestigious shows for artists in this region. The Fountain Festival is three days of hundreds of global artists and artisans exhibiting work in every medium. Over 200,000 people attend each year.