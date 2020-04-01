Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s campaign has announced that he filed nominating petition signatures to appear on the primary ballot for the Aug. 4 election. Arpaio is seeking the Republican nomination for Maricopa County Sheriff in the November election.
Arpaio, a Fountain Hills resident, filed nearly 10,000 petition signatures with the Maricopa County Elections Department. The minimum number of signatures required to qualify for the 2020 primary election ballot is 4,131.
Jerry Sheridan, also a Fountain Hills resident, has also submitted petitions for the Republican nomination. Sheridan is Arpaio’s former chief deputy in the Sheriff’s Office. Sheridan filed petitions with 5,697 signatures and said he has more to file.
“I’m so grateful to all the voters who have nominated me for another term as sheriff,” Arpaio said. “I’m especially grateful to all the volunteers who dedicated so much time and effort in helping us reach our goal. Just as I have always done, I will work tirelessly to earn each and every vote from the people of Maricopa County.”
Sheridan said he, his wife and a couple of friends collected all of the signatures on his petitions.
“We shook hands and talked with them,” Sheridan said. “We need this grass roots effort because we can’t raise the money some can.
“I met most of the people who signed, some candidates buy their signatures.”
The nominee to represent the Republican Party on the November ballot will be selected in the primary election Aug. 4. There are several others besides Arpaio and Sheridan who have filed statements of interest for the GOP nomination with the filing deadline for petitions being Monday, April 6.