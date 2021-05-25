Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, a Fountain Hills resident said he is not contemplating a run for the US Senate in 2022.
Arpaio told The Times it is not his intention to run.
The Times received an email late last week with a “press release” saying Arpaio was announcing his candidacy for the US Senate seat now held by Democrat Mark Kelly.
“I have no prior knowledge of this fake document (and I know a thing or two about people using fake documents for political reasons)” Arpaio said in a statement to The Times.
He said The Times was the third media outlet to check on the release.
“I don't plan on running for political office, but intend to be involved in the senate, gubernatorial, and other races,” Arpaio said.