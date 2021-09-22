After serving as Maricopa County Sheriff for a quarter century, Fountain Hills resident Joe Arpaio says he is ready to step back into the political ring. He confirmed for The Times last week that he is serious about running for mayor of Fountain Hills next year.
“The more I think about it the closer I get to making that decision,” Arpaio said. “Everywhere I go people are asking me what I am going to do.
“I love Fountain Hills, it is my town and I want to try and give something back.”
Arpaio said that during his six terms as Maricopa County Sheriff he believes that he deserves some credit for defining the role of a modern sheriff in this country.
“The office of mayor is a very critical office,” Arpaio said. “I know I would be a great mayor. No one has the background I do.
“I love the town and want to do what I can to fix any deficiencies.”
Arpaio operates several businesses locally. He left office as Sheriff in 2016 when he was defeated for reelection. He will be 90 at the time of the next council primary election in August 2022.
“I just had a check up and it came out pretty good,” Arpaio said.
Arpaio gained a national profile as sheriff for his policies in handling immigration issues in the county. He, and the county, were sued several times regarding civil rights violations and Arpaio was found in contempt of court by a federal judge. The judge convicted him from the bench. Arpaio was never sentenced, as he was pardoned by then President Donald Trump. Arpaio has remained a strong Trump supporter.