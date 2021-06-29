Former Maricopa County Sheriff and Fountain Hills resident Joe Arpaio was surrounded by friends and family in honor of his 89th birthday.
While the event was bittersweet (Arpaio’s wife of 63 years died March 21 of this year, making this the first birthday without her), Arpaio enjoyed refreshments, music, memories and fun with people from the community and from around the state. Arpaio’s birthday was June 14.
The party was held at DC Bar and Grill at Desert Canyon Golf Course. It was reported that some 200 people attended.