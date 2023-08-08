One of the last items out of the recent session of the Arizona State Legislature was a prohibition on local governments imposing a Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT), or sales tax, on long-term housing rentals. Governor Katie Hobbs signed the bill after changes were made to a law she had vetoed earlier in the session. The ban will take effect as of Jan. 1, 2025.

“The statewide loss of revenue to municipalities that collect rental sales tax on leases over 30 days is expected to be around $230 million,” Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey said. “Fountain Hills’ reduction in revenue based on current numbers would be about $650,000, likely more every year.”