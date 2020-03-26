Candidates for the Town Council election this year are in the home stretch to collect petition signatures and turn in their final paperwork by Monday, April 6.
Documents to claim a place on the primary election ballot Tuesday, Aug. 4, may be returned to the Town clerk between now and the April 6 deadline. Candidates must have at least 216 but no more than 431 valid signatures on their petitions to qualify for the ballot.
Besides the nominating petitions, candidates must file a non-partisan nomination paper declaration of qualification and a financial disclosure statement.
There are three council seats and the mayor with terms expiring this year. They include Mayor Ginny Dickey, Councilman Dennis Brown, Councilwoman Sherry Leckrone and Councilman Art Tolis.
Currently, candidates who had submitted a statement of interest in the election include Mayor Dickey, incumbent Councilman Tolis, Gerry Friedel, Sharron Grzybowski, Peggy McMahon and Bob Shelstrom. Friedel has completed his filing.
There is still time for anyone interested to qualify as a candidate by visiting the town website, fh.az.gov, for candidate information at the portal for the town clerk.