Mayor Ginny Dickey invites all Fountain Hills students in grades 9 through 12 to join the Mayor's Youth Council. Applicants should be students who are genuinely interested in the mission of the council, who are motivated and eager to make a difference in the community and represent their peers, as well as learn about local government, make new friends and have fun.
MYC members will have opportunities to plan and participate in a variety of projects. The group will meet two Wednesdays of the month from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall in the second floor Fountain Conference Room.
The mission of the Youth Council includes:
*Assist with identifying important issues for youth in Fountain Hills.
*Attend a variety of field trips- including trip to State Capitol.
*Maintain MYC Adopt-a-Street on Westby Drive.
*Provide leadership in the Make a Difference Day project.
*Participate in a variety of community service projects led by youth.
*Serve as a listening board to youth and provide the mayor and council information from their perspective.
*Promote a sense of civic involvement and community pride.
*Become a positive role model through responsible leadership.
The benefits of becoming a member of the Youth Council include:
*Members will have an opportunity to have their voice heard by elected leaders in town.
*Members will provide input and create programs, services, and events.
*Members will learn valuable leadership and job skills.
*Members will obtain Community Service Hours needed for graduation.
*Members will have fun and meet new friends.
*Members will engage in meaningful volunteer service.
*Members will receive recognition for their participation.
To become a member of the Mayor’s Youth Council, a parent acknowledgement form is required for all students. Complete the online form on the Town website, fh.az.gov/MYC.
Students need to submit a 90-second video talking about themselves and why they want to be involved. Check out the script for the video online and submit videos at sendit.fh.az.gov/filedrop/myc.
Applications are due April 12. Contact Linda Ayres at layres@fh.az.gov or 480-816-5170 for more information.