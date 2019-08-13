The Fountain Hills Mayor’s Youth Council is a group of teens dedicated to learning how government works as well as representing the concerns of their peers to the Mayor and Town Council members.
They accomplish this through hands-on experiences in local government, training sessions with town departments, a field trip to the State Capital, many community service projects, as well as have fun, make new friends, plan events and volunteer.
More than a community service organization, the Mayor’s Youth Council encourages leadership skills that students in grades 9-12 will use for their entire lives.
Meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m., starting August 27. Mayor Ginny Dickey invites all youth in these grades to complete an application that can be found on the town website, fh.az.gov/myc, or at the Fountain Hills High School Office, kiosks in the Library, Community Center, or Town Hall.
Applications are being taken from Aug. 6 through Sept. 12, 2019 and can be dropped off at Town Hall, 16705 E Ave. of the Fountains, Attention MYC Advisor, Volunteer Coordinator. MYC gives youth a chance to be heard and make a difference in their community.
Community Service hours are given for participation.
Contact MYC advisor, the volunteer coordinator, at 480-816-5108 for additional information.