During the celebration of the Fountain’s 50th anniversary, members of the 50th Anniversary Committee suggested that the Town of Fountain Hills should have a historic preservation commission. At the June 7, regular Town Council meeting the council formally approved the creation of the Historic and Culture Advisory Commission (HCAC).

The purpose of the HCAC will be to advise the council on matters relating to historic and cultural preservation, including making plans and policies for the identification, evaluation, and recognition of historically or culturally significant aspects within Fountain Hills. The commission will establish criteria and procedures for review and bring further awareness to the public on the history of the Town of Fountain Hills. The commission’s purpose is informational and advisory, not an archival collection of memorabilia or artifacts.