Thanks to the success of the 2022 Flutter at the Fountain fundraiser, the Fountain Hills Community Foundation will award $60,000 to area non-profit organizations in 2023.
Qualified applicants are 501(c)(3) organizations that seek funding for educational, cultural and humanitarian programs or services. The maximum award amount is $5,000. Grant recipients will be announced in March 2023.
Applicants must describe how the funding will make a difference to their organization and the Fountain Hills community and agree to spend the grant in the 2023 calendar year. Recipients will be asked to provide a follow-up report on how the grant was spent as well as the resulting accomplishments achieved on account of the funding.
The Fountain Hills Community Foundation (FHCF) is a 501(c)(3) organization that invests in non-profit organizations whose work improves the lives of youth, seniors, families and the community in Fountain Hills and surrounding areas.
Since 2020, $133,000 has been donated to local non-profit groups by the FHCF. Twenty-six organizations received nearly $50,000 during the 2022 Giving Season alone.
A portion of all donations which are received by Dec. 31 will be disbursed in the 2023 Gifting Season. Contributions can be made online or mailed to the Fountain Hills Community Foundation, Inc., PO Box 20104, Fountain Hills, AZ 85269.