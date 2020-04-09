A local team of realtors has built SupportFH.com “to help our town thrive in these difficult times.” The site was launched in late March and is geared toward informing the community of available services and the hours they operate.
Several other websites have been created since the COVID19 pandemic, but SupportFH.com is focused more toward local businesses and how they are adapting. Fountain Hills resident and website designer, Tony Pellegrini, said “SupportFH.com not only provides the hours establishments are open to the public, the varying hours specific to seniors, and which establishments are offering delivery services, but also has a form that any person or company can fill out to be included on the webpage.”
According to Pellegrini, anyone that would like to offer a helping hand can simply visit supportFH.com and fill out the form with their services they can offer and it will be added to the page.
“It’s an evolving webpage,” Pellegrini said. “The more people that fill out the form, the more it will help our community. The goal is to have simple and clear information about what is open, closed and available within our town on one page. If you’re hungry, not sure what’s open or who delivers, just visit the site.”
SupportFH.com also has information for home buyers and sellers on how to approach showings and what they can and should not do if they are looking to buy or sell homes, Pellegrini added.
For more information, call 480-315-1575 or email supportfh@85268.com.