With consideration of the Daybreak development agreement postponed at the Nov. 5 Town Council meeting, the item has been placed for consideration at the Tuesday, Nov. 19, regular session of the council.
Mayor Ginny Dickey said proposed changes to the agreement were simply not ready for consideration at the Nov. 5 meeting.
Daybreak is a controversial plan for a 400-unit apartment community proposed for a site off Palisades Blvd. just north of Shea Blvd.
A citizens committee has petitioned to have the General Plan and zoning changes approved by the council on Oct. 1 referred to voters. That process is ongoing.
The council is also expected to consider authorization of a grant from Maricopa Association of Governments for sidewalk design.
The agenda includes consideration of a cooperative purchase agreement with Continental Flooring in the amount of $127,789 for the Library.
The council will consider an amendment to sign regulations regarding temporary signs.
The proposal for the Fountain of Light sculpture art project is back for consideration of a proposed location on Avenue of the Fountains. Council previously delayed this item in consideration of the International Dark Sky Discovery Center planned for the town’s civic center area.
The council will consider a resolution regarding Prop 202 grant funding from the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.
This story is based on a preliminary draft agenda for the council meeting and is subject to change up to 24 hours prior to the meeting time.
The council meets Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.