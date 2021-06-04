The Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department initiated its annual fire ban on May 1.
The department now is taking additional steps to protect park visitors and resources due to the extremely dry conditions. Effective immediately, smoking in Maricopa County’s regional parks will be prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle or at developed recreation sites such as parking lots and campsites. A date to lift the restrictions has not been established. That information will be provided when available.
The heightened restrictions come on the heels of recent wildfire activity within White Tank Mountain Regional Park and Cave Creek Regional Park boundaries. McDowell Mountain Regional Park is among the 11 parks in the county system to adopt the ban.
The department’s decision to increase fire restrictions aligns with the Bureau of Reclamation, Tonto National Forest and Arizona Department of Forestry and Management in the Central West Zone’s current fire restrictions. Restrictions include banning the use of all campfires, fire pits, and charcoal in grills or any other manner, are still in effect; however, it is acceptable to use gas/propane grills in designated areas.
For more information, call Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department, 602-506-2930, or visit maricopacountyparks.net.