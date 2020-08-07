Fundraising efforts for the “Fountain of Light” sculpture are underway.
The 50th anniversary commemorative sculpture was introduced to the public at a ceremony July 4 in the form of a seven-foot replica of the piece, which ultimately will stand 45-feet tall on the Avenue of the Fountains.
Artist Brian Schader, a long-time Fountain Hills resident, designed the piece to honor those who have made Fountain Hills what it is today. The sculpture will be dedicated Dec. 15 to recognize the 50th anniversary of the first time the Fountain was turned on. A lighting ceremony is planned to coincide with a Town Council meeting that same day. The community is invited to share a birthday cake and enjoy the lighting event.
The base of the sculpture will feature plaques commemorating individuals, businesses and events that have made Fountain Hills the community it is.
The Public Art Committee proposed a section of the base be used to accommodate 27, 8”x10” plaques to commemorate past, present and future mayors. There are nine mayors who will be honored this year, with space for an additional 18 plaques.
“Fountain of Light,” which is under the auspices of the Public Art Committee, the Town of Fountain Hills and the Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association, is being funded by those organizations, as well as by contributions to those who wish to purchase plaques for the base. Prices for commemorative placements run from $500 to $10,000.
There are four categories for donations: platinum, gold, silver and public support. The plan is for the plaques to tell the story of the community and the fountain, with special groups of commemorations of the community’s early leaders, including the mayor plaques.
The deadline to order commemorative information is Oct. 1 to guarantee placement on the sculpture at its unveiling.
Carol Carroll, who is active with FHCCA, the Public Art Committee and other local groups, is spearheading fundraising efforts.
For information about purchasing plaques, as well as additional details about the sculpture, its creator and other material, visit ilovefountainhills.org and click on “Fountain of Light.”