The Town Council has approved the Town’s ongoing intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control to provide animal control services to the Town through the next fiscal year.
The cost of the agreement to the Town is $31,906.
The IGA has county animal control provide service for dog bites, stray dogs, leash law violations and similar services. This past year the county conducted 10 sweeps through Town parks for enforcement of off-leash violations, dogs at large and licensing violations. The new agreement represents an increase in cost of about $1,500 for the upcoming year.
Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin told the council that between Jan. 1, 2022, and March 31, 2022, animal control personnel addressed four attacks, four incidents assisting the Sheriff’s Office, responded to 23 bite reports, 29 off-leash violations and 10 dogs at large ($975 in fines).