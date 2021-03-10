With the retirement last year of Town Engineer Randy Harrell, who served Fountain Hills for 29 years, the Public Works Department needed an experienced civil engineer to fill this important staff role. The town was able to find the right person just across the hall.
After serving and learning under Harrell as assistant town engineer, Anh Harambasic was promoted to town engineer. She started those duties on Dec. 7, 2020. The town interviewed two highly qualified candidates for the position, but Harambasic was selected based on the combination of her work experience and outstanding performance.
Harambasic had worked as the assistant town engineer since 2017. The assistant position is designed to provide the experience and skills necessary to become a town engineer.
Harambasic has more than 20 years of experience as a licensed civil engineer and spent most of her career working for some of the large civil engineering firms in the Valley. She has also been active with the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG). She was largely responsible for preparing and submitting the applications for the recently awarded MAG grants relating to the active transportation plan. These grants will provide $2 million towards sidewalk infill as part of the Safe Routes to Schools program in Fountain Hills.