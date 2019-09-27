Organizers of the 12th annual Oktoberfest in Fountain Hills are making the most out of a bad situation.
The event was canceled after storms and predictions of storms continued all week.
But there are activities planned for both Friday and Saturday evenings.
EuroPizza will serve as the venue Friday, Sept. 27, with the German band, Die Echten Waldbuam, performing from 5 to 10 p.m. The band will play at Fireside Grill Saturday, Sept. 28, from 5 to 10 p.m.
Both locations will hold bier stein holding contests, and are offering souvenir mugs for sale. Additionally, the raffle for tickets to Frankfurt, Germany, on Condor Airlines will be available at each location.
Tickets are two for $10, five for $20 and 10 for $30. The winner will be selected Saturday and does not have to be present to win. The flight is from Phoenix to Frankfurt in 2020.
Fountain Hills Elks Lodge, which has been serving brats at Oktoberfest for years, will continue its tradition at the lodge Friday, Sept. 27. Brats and homemade sauerkraut will be available for $12. Tables for 8-10 people can be reserved by calling 480-650-8241.
The lodge is located at 16766 E. Parkview Drive. German and domestic beers will be available. The public is invited.
Mayor Ginny Dickey will announce the opening at EuroPizza tonight.