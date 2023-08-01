American Pickers

American Pickers Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby. The TV series will soon visit Arizona on the hunt for fresh finds. (Submitted Photo by Cineflix Productions)

The American Pickers are returning to Arizona and are on the lookout for interesting leads. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel television series throughout the area in September.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique ‘picking’ on The History Channel. The show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.