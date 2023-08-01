The American Pickers are returning to Arizona and are on the lookout for interesting leads. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel television series throughout the area in September.
American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique ‘picking’ on The History Channel. The show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
“They are always excited to find historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable characters and their collections,” according to a press release announcing their upcoming trip to Arizona. “As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with amazing stories and fun items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.”
The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them, the press release continues.
“We at American Pickers continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC,” the announcement said. “Nevertheless, we are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories!”
American Pickers is looking for leads to help them explore hidden treasure within the area. Anyone who has, or knows someone who has, a unique item, story to tell, and is ready to sell is asked to reach out. It should be noted the Pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public.
If interested, send name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184.