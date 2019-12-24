“American Pickers” – Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team – are set to return to Arizona, with plans to film new episodes across the state in February 2020. In the meantime, show coordinators are looking for leads on possible stops for the picking crew, including Fountain Hills and the surrounding areas.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on the History channel. The hit show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. The duo said they are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
As they hit the backroads from coast to coast, Wolfe and Fritz are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
The team has seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and the guys are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.
“American Pickers” is looking for leads and would love to explore the hidden treasures of locals. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. As a reminder, the crew is on the lookout for private collections, not stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.