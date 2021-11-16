At an event in September Fountain Hills American Legion Post 58 Color Guard members presented the colors in front of two Medal of Honor recipients. Leadership and members of American Legion Post 34 of Cave Creek, Ariz., were in attendance along with the Patriot Guard members and other guests.
The citation for Medal of Honor recipient Lt. Col. Bruce P. Crandall, US Army states while serving in Vietnam he “distinguished himself by extraordinary heroism as a flight commander in the Republic of Vietnam, while serving with Company A, 229th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Cavalry Air Division (Airmobile).
“Major Crandall’s daring acts of bravery and courage in the face of an overwhelming and determined enemy are in keeping with the highest tradition of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his unit and the United States Army.”
The citation for Medal of Honor recipient First Lt. Brian M. Thacker, US Army, Field Artillery, Battery A in Vietnam states he “distinguished himself while serving as the team leader of an Integrated Observation System collocated with elements of 2 Army of the Republic of Vietnam units at Fire Base 6.
“The extraordinary courage and selflessness displayed by 1st Lt. Thacker were an inspiration to his comrades and are in the highest traditions of the military service.”
At a separate ceremony on Friday, Sept. 24, American Legion Post 58 Color Guard members presented the colors in front of three Medal of Honor recipients and guests of honor at the 16th Annual MCLEF Arizona Golf Tournament at GrayHawk Golf Club, along with a large group of golf participants.
This included the two Medal of Honor recipients above as well as Robert Patterson.
The citation for Medal of Honor recipient CSM Robert M. Patterson, US Army, (Ret.) states “Sgt Patterson (then Sp4c) distinguished himself while serving as fire team leader of the 3d Platoon, Troop B, during an assault against a North Vietnamese Army battalion which was entrenched in a heavily fortified position.
“His dauntless courage and heroism inspired his platoon to resume the attack and to penetrate the enemy defensive position… his action at the risk of his life has reflected great credit upon himself, his unit and the US Army.”
Others in attendance and presenting during the luncheon and awards were Sgt. Robert J. Mitchell, Jr, USMC, Navy Cross, Iraq, MCLEF Arizona Honorary Tournament Chairman Mr. Kirk Tushaus, MCLEF Spokesman Chief John J. Bennett (Ret) Paradise Valley AZ Police Dept. Family of SA Geoffrey Young, FBI Phoenix Division posthumously awarded Jack Cummings Award.
This was a great honor to the American Legion Post 58 Color Guard and the members of Posts 58 and 34.
Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation (MCLEF) currently establishes a $35,000 educational account for every child who loses a parent serving in the United States Marine Corps or any Federal Law Enforcement Agency. Since its founding in 1995, MCLEF has awarded over $85 million in educational accounts and other humanitarian assistance to over 4,400 recipients.
“The majority of the group’s efforts are performed by a dedicated group of volunteers who run various events,” reads a press release. “Additionally, all officers and board members are volunteers and together, are extremely efficient in running the organization so that donor funds are predominantly used to accomplish our mission of ‘Educating the Children of Those Who Sacrificed All.’”
For more information on the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation, visit mc-lef.org and mclefaz.org.