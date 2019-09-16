The popularity of the inaugural hot air balloon glow last December has raised the cost of repeating the event this year.
Phyliss Kern of Kern Entertainment LLC said the town notified her that portable bathrooms, temporary lighting and police for traffic control must be provided this year.
Kern said the additional provisions will increase the cost of staging the event by at least $3,300, bringing her goal to $11,000. The town’s contribution is use of the park without the usual fee.
Kern is already asking businesses that would benefit from the free family event to financially support the glow. Last year restaurants in the vicinity of the park reported a significant uptick in business.
No food trucks will participate in the event.
The glow is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28.
Donations can be left at Kern’s office, 16742 E. Parkview Ave., unit 3, or mailed to her.