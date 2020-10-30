The Town Council has approved an ordinance amendment that allows for the sale of automobiles in all commercial zoning districts in the Town of Fountain Hills. In two of those districts, the C-C and C-1, which are more neighborhood and service-related districts, the sales are permitted indoors only.
In the C-2 district indoor auto sales is allowed by right, however outdoor sales require a special use permit.
The C-3 zoning district has been the traditional district for allowing auto sales in Fountain Hills, and both indoor and outdoor are permitted.
There are additional restrictions within the C-C and C-1 districts with display areas limited to 5,000 square feet, and sales activity limited to within the building. Other automotive-related activities such as washing, maintenance and service work and overnight parking are not permitted in the C-1 and C-C districts.
For the C-2 and C-3 districts there is no limit on the display areas and washing, maintenance and service, and overnight parking are allowed.
The sales activity in the C-2 and C-3 districts are also limited to inside the building.
The Planning and Zoning Commission previously recommended approval of this ordinance amendment. The council vote was 6-0 in favor, with Councilman Dennis Brown absent.